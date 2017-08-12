Benefit held for the family of 11-year-old hit by car on Hwy. 259

A community comes together to raise money to help an East Texas boy in the hospital with medical bills.

Community members in Diana along with the volunteer fire department gathered for a car wash and bake sale to raise money for the Lloyd family.

11-year-old Aaron Lloyd was hit by a car as he was crossing Highway 259 two weeks ago and has been in a Dallas hospital since with serious injuries.

The community effort is to help the family with mounting medical bills.

"Aaron's still fighting, he's making progress every day his body's healing. He's fighting to come out of this so we want to keep fighting for him as well," says event organizer Josh Crowder.

Organizers say Aaron's injuries were so severe that he was on a respirator until Thursday.

His condition has improved while he's been hospitalized in Dallas.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Lloyd family.

