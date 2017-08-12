Suspects still sought in Diana bank robbery

East Texas law enforcement is still on the lookout for suspects who pulled a daylight armed robbery of a bank on Friday.

Investigators say it happened around 5 p.m. at the Security State Bank in Diana.

How they seemed to disappear within seconds is what investigators are trying to solve.

Within minutes of the call, Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers were on scene at Security State Bank trying to seal off a perimeter

to find suspects.

Investigators said they're now searching for at least 3 suspects. An incident that has disturbed small town life.

"It's too easy to take something rather than to go out and work for something," said local resident Greg Hughes.

Investigators say a weapon was displayed to enforce demands and an unspecified amount of money was taken before the suspects fled.

The heist targeted the end of the business day, on a Friday, possibly when employees were relaxed and ready to leave for the weekend.

Officers were immediately searching an area, an open field, behind the bank, looking for clues into how the suspects escaped.

"It's crazy. Yeah just a while ago I looked over my shoulder a little bit," says 17-year-old Zack Hughes.

No official word on what the description of the suspects is.

The robbery in the small town has many unnerved that it happened in Diana.

"Now you want to look over your back shoulder a little more. Makes you want to put an extra lock on the doors at night," Greg says.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says they will release more information on the investigation in the coming days.

The FBI is investigating the robbery.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.