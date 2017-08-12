Lindale PD: Several mailboxes vandalized, mail thrown on ground

The Lindale Police Department is asking residents to be aware after mailboxes were vandalized Friday night.

According to the Lindale Police Department, mailboxes across the city were gone through and the mail was thrown on the ground.

Police said it is usually the work of individuals looking for checks left in the mailbox or it could also be kids creating mischief.

Lindale PD asks residents to make sure they check their mailbox daily and not to place outgoing checks in the mail. Police recommend that if you need to mail a check, the best option is taking it to the post office in person.

Lindale PD is also asking any homeowners with footage showing who might be responsible to please contact law enforcement.

KLTV has reached to Lindale PD for more information about which neighborhoods were affected.

