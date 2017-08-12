Tree falls across Highway 80

A brief evening storm brought down a tree on a busy East Texas highway.

Longview police say it happened after 8 p.m. Friday night, in the westbound lanes of the 2100 block of Highway 80 East, near the Timbers Apartments.

Police say the tree toppled into the roadway, where two westbound vehicles ran into it.

The windshields of both vehicles were smashed, and one vehicle had to be towed away.

No one was injured, and the tree has since been removed from the roadway.

