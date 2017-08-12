More than 300 rare Elvis Presley items to be auctioned

An online auction is underway for rare artifacts from the life of Elvis Presley.



It's part of the ramp up for the 40th anniversary of his death on August 16, 1977.



More than 300 items are up for auction. Blue suede shoes are not on the list, but Elvis' red corduroy suit is! It is valued at an estimated $60,000 to $70,000.



Also, a guitar ring Elvis wore estimated between $20,000 and $30,000.



His ram's head necklace is going for between $100,000 and $150,000, and bidders will likely pay between $200,000 and $250,000 for a stage-worn jumpsuit.



The live auction is set for Saturday, August 12 at Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley, located in Memphis, Tennessee.

To see what's up for grabs click here.

