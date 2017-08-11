Red Zone Rundown: Arp Tigers have reloaded on talent, ready to dominate District 9-3A for the second year

Tonight on the red zone rundown, we're taking a trip to the small town of Arp. The Tigers are coming off a magnificent 2016 campaign that ended one game short of a Class 3A Division II state championship appearance.

Competing in District 9-3A, the Tigers will meet fellow East Texas opponents West Rusk, Waskom, Beckville, Harleton, and Troup. Last season Arp ran the table thanks to running back Kayce Medlock, who is currently fighting for a starting spot as a freshman at SMU.

But the Tigers have plenty of talent still left on their roster, including Texas commit and safety Demarvion Overshown. Coming into his senior season, Overshown will look to best his 173 tackles recorded in 2016. He'll also be looking to add on to his skill set, filling in as a receiver and running back.

"Of course Demarvion will be used at receiver. We'll run him in some wildcat stuff. We are going to move him all over. He is going to have to get in shape, which he is in pretty good shape now. But you know you try to have a great balance with that. We are going to involve him a lot more in offense this year," said Dale Irwin, Arp Head Football Coach.

"I'm still conditioning myself for that but I'll be ready. Our offense just pounds the ball, keep it as long as they can and put it in the end-zone, giving me breaks on that. Then I'll have to come back in on defense and being able to give 110 percent. Just having the ball in my hands excites me and I'm just looking to score every time I touch it," said Demarvion Overshown, Texas commit and Tigers safety.

