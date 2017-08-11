Back-to-school event open to the public in Longview

The time has come for kids to start preparing to head back to school, and some events in the area aim to help them get ready.



The Longview Red Cross and J-Star Ministries are hosting a back-to-school fair on Saturday at the Lifebridge Christian Center. The event is open to the public and will offer new backpacks and school uniforms among other items students need.



The fair will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the church in Longview, which is located at 2022 Alpine Road. 903-757-7400 is the church's number. You can visit them on Facebook here.

