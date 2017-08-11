Longview officer gets tattoo no. 18 at Ink Life Tour at Maude Cobb

Rolf Kotulla gets ink from Sean Evers. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Over the years tattoos have become more accepted in society, and more professionals are getting ink and are proud of it.

We spoke with a man who was getting his eighteenth tattoo at the Ink Life Tour going on this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. And this professional just happens to be a police officer.

Rolf Kotulla said he got his first tattoo at 18, and now has about that many tattoos. He started because:

“I had some body issues. I feel that getting art on my body makes me feel better. I don’t like the pain, but I enjoy the art afterwards,” Kotulla said.

His tattoos don’t have a theme stringing them together.

“It’s just stuff that’s you,” I offered.

“Yes, describes me,” Kotulla agreed.

Rolf felt it was time to get something that was a tribute to his career choice.

“This is a thin blue line tattoo I’m getting, representing downed officers who have died in the line of duty, I’m part of Longview’s honor guard and the thin blue line means a lot to police,” Kotulla explained.

Police say the thin blue line separates violence from victims and represents the Blue Lives Matter movement. He’s entrusting Oklahoma artist Sean Evers to render Rolf’s chosen tattoo.

“I try to get pieces that are done very well for their style,” Kotulla said.

He says he’s used local talent as well

‘I just like the variety of some of the other artists that are available,” Kotulla stated.

Rolf says he establishes a relationship with the artist.

“You learn to trust each other, then talk about a piece, and then you get one,” Kotulla revealed.

He says he enjoys sharing his tattoos to others because:

“It’s a neat culture,” Kotulla clarified.

And yes, he realizes what happens to skin as you age, and he’s:

“Gonna play guess that tattoo at the nursing home,” Kotulla smiled.

But that’s the future, and right now:

“It hurts,” Kotulla grinned.

He’s suffering for his art, but it is his identity.

Kotulla complies with Longview Police policy, making sure his tattoos aren’t visible while he’s in uniform.

The Ink Life Tour goes on August 11 through 13 at Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.

