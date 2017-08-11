FBI, sheriff's office investigating bank robbery in Diana

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Friday afternoon bank robbery in Upshur County.

About 5 p.m., the Security State Bank in the 1700 block of Highway 259 in Diana was robbed. David Hazel, Upshur County Sheriff's Office public information officer, said the FBI is handling the investigation and the sheriff's office is assisting.

Details about the investigation are limited at this time.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.