FBI, sheriff's office investigating bank robbery in Diana

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Friday afternoon bank robbery in Upshur County.More >>
Law enforcement officers are investigating a Friday afternoon bank robbery in Upshur County.More >>
Police are investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon in Longview.More >>
Police are investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon in Longview.More >>
Crews are responding to a possible structure fire. Around 4:20 p.m. crews in the city of Henderson responded to a call of a structure fire on West Lakeview Street.More >>
Crews are responding to a possible structure fire. Around 4:20 p.m. crews in the city of Henderson responded to a call of a structure fire on West Lakeview Street.More >>
Longview Police say a man accused of trying to lure an underage child into a sexual situation, by way of text messages, pleaded guilty this morning.More >>
Longview Police say a man accused of trying to lure an underage child into a sexual situation, by way of text messages, pleaded guilty this morning.More >>
Longview police are urging residents to be wary of phone calls from people pretending to be officers.More >>
Longview police are urging residents to be wary of phone calls from people pretending to be officers.More >>