Neighbors, friends react to fatal shooting on East Lawrence Street

Tyler Police at the scene of fatal shooting on East Lawrence Street in Tyler. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

This morning, multiple gunshots were heard by neighbors on East Lawrence Street in Tyler. Police confirm that the victim, Joshua McGee is now dead.

“The neighbor said I just heard gun shots and I saw somebody who was injured,” says Diana Arguz, a Lawrence Street resident.

Neighbors say after hearing the gunshots they saw McGee around asking for help.

“The neighbors were trying to assist him,” says Convalisa Davis, a friend of McGee. “I guess the ambulance didn’t make it in time so they just put him in the car and took him to the hospital.”

Tyler police confirm that McGee later died at Mother Francis hospital from a single gunshot wound.

“We’re working this as a homicide investigators are on the scene and we’re trying to determine exactly what happened,” Says Officer Don Martin of the Tyler Police Department. “We’re talking to witnesses and all the neighbors within the neighborhood.”

Investigators believe narcotics were involved in the shooting. Arguz says that shortly after the shooting she saw a suspicious vehicle parked outside McGee’s home.

“I saw somebody gathering something,” says Arguz. “My first thought was oh she’s gathering trash but it was actually money a lot of money.”

McGee’s friends say they are shocked by this tragedy.

“Seeing the type of person that he was I don’t know anyone that would want to do this to him he was a real cool guy,” says Davis.

Police are still searching for a suspect but say they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Related: Tyler Police identify victim in Friday morning shooting

Related: Tyler Police confirm one dead in shooting, suspect not in custody

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.