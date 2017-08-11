Longview police investigating after person found dead in vehicle - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview police investigating after person found dead in vehicle

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Police are investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon in Longview.

Police say the person was found in a cab of an 18-wheeler at Texas Best Smokehouse in the 3300 block of South Eastman Road. Police say that preliminary information indicates that the death was a natural cause.

A crime scene unit is responding to the scene.

