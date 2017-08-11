Firefighters extinguish Henderson structure fire, no injuries reported

Emergency crews responded Friday to a structure fire in the City of Henderson.

At around 4:20 p.m., crews were sent out to a structure fire on W. Lakeview Street off of N. Marshall. The fire was extinguished, and everyone who was inside the structure got out safely, according to David Chenault with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.



Chenault said that crews from Carlisle, Laneville and New London assisted Henderson firefighters.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management advised residents to avoid this area.

Henderson Fire and Police responding to W. Lakeview St off of N. Marshall for confirmed structure fire. Avoid this area. — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) August 11, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

