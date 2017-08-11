Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Henderson

Emergency crews responded earlier today to a structure fire in the City of Henderson.

Around 4:20 p.m. crews were sent out to a structure fire on W. Lakeview Street off of N. Marshall.

At this time it is unknown if anyone is injured, but the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management advised residents to avoid this area.

Henderson Fire and Police responding to W. Lakeview St off of N. Marshall for confirmed structure fire. Avoid this area. — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) August 11, 2017

We will continue to update as details become available.

