Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Henderson - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Henderson

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
Source: KLTV viewer Source: KLTV viewer
Source: KLTV viewer Source: KLTV viewer
HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) -

Emergency crews responded earlier today to a structure fire in the City of Henderson.

Around 4:20 p.m. crews were sent out to a structure fire on W. Lakeview Street off of N. Marshall.

At this time it is unknown if anyone is injured, but the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management advised residents to avoid this area.

We will continue to update as details become available.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly