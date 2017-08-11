ETX man pleads guilty to 'sexting' minor, given probation sentence

Longview Police say a man accused of trying to lure an underage child into a sexual situation, by way of text messages, pled guilty this morning.

Timothy Riley, 42, pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor in the 188 District court, Friday.

Back in March of 2016, Longview police executed a sting operation to lure the suspect out in the open. A concerned parent had called Longview police about disturbing text messages she had spotted on her daughter's cell phone.

Police say Riley laced the texts with sexual content and arranged to meet the child, not knowing that he was communicating with a Longview police officer.

A probable cause affidavit shows Riley even admitted in a text that he could get into trouble just for talking to the teen. But that didn't stop him.

Riley arranged to meet what he thought was a 16-year-old girl at a parking area along north Eastman Road.

Riley had texted that he would take the girl to a hotel where they would have sex. Arriving in a truck pulling a trailer, he approached the vehicle he was told the underage girl would be arriving in. Longview detectives were waiting for him to arrive. Riley was placed under arrest.

Riley was sentenced to 10 years probation today and he will have to register as a sex offender.

