Chicken tamale breakfast by The Grove's David Wallace

David Wallace joined us to share a delicious recipe that is featured at The Grove in Tyler, or you can make it yourself, as they've shared their recipe with us here!

Chef Jessica, Chef Orlando, and the rest of the wonderful brunch team at The Grove, work feverishly to produce the wonderful menu of unique and fabulous brunch dishes. They take the most popular foods of East Texas and give them such a unique twist. The CHICKEN TAMALE BREAKFAST is just one of many of our featured offerings. Easy to prepare and so good!

CHICKEN TAMALE BREAKFAST

Enough tamales to feed two to a serving (sold all over East Texas and also prepared and sold at The Grove Market)

Enough eggs to serve your number of guests, two per person

Salsa Verde (can be purchased at the grocery store, where they sell the canned jalapenos)

Chimichurri cream sauce (made with some heavy cream, fresh garlic and chopped parsley, and olive oil)

Fresh sliced avocado

sour cream and cilantro (for garnish)

Heat tamales. Unwrap and serve tamales on opened corn husk. Top tamales with chimichurri sauce.

Fry two eggs, over medium, for each serving and place on top of hot tamales garnished with chimichurri sauce.

Top finished dish with salsa verde, sour cream, and chopped fresh cilantro. Enjoy!



Visit The Grove's website by clicking here.