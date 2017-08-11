Tyler Police identify victim in Friday morning shooting

The victim in an early Friday morning shooting, in Tyler, has been identified.

Joshua Alon McGee,22, was shot and killed this morning in the 1600 block of E. Lawrence Street.

Tyler Police received the call around 7:45 a.m.

Tyler Police say McGee reportedly asked for a neighbors help. The neighbor brought McGee to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.

A suspect has not been arrested at this time. Investigators believe that narcotics is related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF.

