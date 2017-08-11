Longview officer hospitalized, one suspect in custody after assault

Officer Zachary Atkinson was injured in the assault.More >>
Officer Zachary Atkinson was injured in the assault.More >>
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, the NFL announced Friday.More >>
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, the NFL announced Friday.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that injured three teenagers on August 6.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that injured three teenagers on August 6.More >>
A wanted Smith County man is now in jail after deputies received a tip from a citizen.More >>
A wanted Smith County man is now in jail after deputies received a tip from a citizen.More >>