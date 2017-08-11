Longview officer hospitalized, one suspect in custody after assault

A Longview Police Department is in the hospital with serious bodily injuries after trying to serve a warrant.

According to LPD, Officer Zachary Atkinson was has been transported to Longview Regional Medical Center. His injuries are not life-threatening.

At 6:20 a.m., Atkinson responded to the 4300 block of Price Lane in Longview to serve a warrant. Police say the suspect, identified as Estevan Olvera Jr., of Longview, began fighting and resisting arrest.

Olvera is charged with evading arrest and detention, resisting arrest, search or transport, assault of a public servant and six outstanding warrants.

