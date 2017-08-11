Smith County officials searching for suspect involved in roadside shooting of three teens

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a shooting that injured three teenagers on August 6.

Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect involved in the shooting.

On August 6, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Smith County Sheriffs Office Patrol received a call that three individuals had been shot near the intersection of Highway 31 East and County Road 246 South.

Upon arrival, deputies found three victims who stated an unknown person shot them and drove off.

Two passengers, both 16 years of age, and the driver, 20, told detectives they were going to Kilgore to a party when they got a flat tire and pulled off the highway. An SUV drove past them, possibly a gray Jeep Cherokee, and stopped. The 20-year-old victim had been waving the vehicle down for help and was walking towards the vehicle when the passenger got out and started shooting at them.

The driver was hit in the right leg. The other two victims turned to run as the shooting started, both being struck in the lower right leg.

The victims were transported to ETMC. The driver had to undergo surgery for his injury.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this offense to please contact Detective Keegan at 903-590-2646.

