Wanted Smith County man arrested, found in possession of meth

A wanted Smith County man is now in jail after deputies received a tip from a citizen.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says Michael Ramirez was arrested Thursday around 10:00 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received. The caller stated they had viewed the Smith County Sheriff's Office App and saw Ramirez was listed on the Wanted Person's section of the app.

Ramirez was located in the 15700 block of County Road 1145 in Smith County.

While being placed under arrest, Ramirez was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine. Three other subjects were arrested at the scene, two for outstanding warrants and one other for possession of a controlled substance.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying "These arrests were made possible by the quick action of an alert citizen and the use of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office App. We would like to encourage all residents of Smith County to download this free app. Notifications will be sent out through the app to alert residents of any important events occurring in the county."

