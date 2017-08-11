Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suspended for six games

Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, the NFL announced Friday.

Elliott has been under investigation by the NFL for the past 13 months stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident with a former girlfriend. Elliott has denied the accusation.

#Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott is suspended 6 games for a violation of the @NFL personal conduct policy. He has 3 days to appeal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017

Today the running back was found to have violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

The NFL released a statement in regards to Elliott's suspension:

The NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott six games Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy....The ruling comes after the NFL's year-long investigation into multiple incidents involving Elliott, including domestic violence accusations made against him by a woman who identified herself as his former girlfriend to authorities......The woman told police Elliott assaulted her on five separate occasions over the course of a week in July 2016, according to the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's Office.

Elliot has three business days to file notice of appeal, and a hearing must be scheduled within 10 days of receipt of the notice.

The star running back is the third Cowboys player who will miss time this season because of a suspension. Defensive end Randy Gregory will miss the entire season. Defensive end David Irving sit on the bench the first four games. Both Gregory and Irving violated the performance-enhancing drug policy.

