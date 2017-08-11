Tyler Police confirm one dead in shooting, suspect not in custody

Tyler Police confirm one person is dead after an early morning shooting.

Public Information Officer Don Martin, with Tyler Police, tells KLTV the victim is a male in his early 20s.

7onScene: KLTV on scene of fatal shooting.

Police are not releasing the victim's name until next of kin has been notified.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of E. Lawrence Street just after 7:30 Friday morning.

Neighbors tell police they heard gun shots.

The victim was transferred to the hospital by a neighbor.

Tyler Police say the suspect is not in custody. Police say they believe this is an isolated situation and do not believe the public is in any danger. Officers are speaking with neighbors to try and find leads.

Details are limited. KLTV has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more updates as we learn more.

