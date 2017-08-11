Friday's Weather: Warm & muggy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon with slight chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s

The radar is dry and quiet this morning. Expect rain free conditions as you travel during your morning commute. A few cities are dealing with fog, but hazy conditions will clear out as the morning rolls on and the sun continues to heat up the East Texas landscape. There will be a few peaks of sunshine, but most of the day will be partly cloudy across the area. We wrap up the work week with afternoon rain chances. Not everyone will see rain, but those who will receive wet weather will have a nice cool down thanks to the rain cooled air. Highs are expected to make it into the low 90s.

Saturday brings much of the same, with a slightly higher rain chance. The 7 day forecast looks like it is put on repeat, with the main difference being the decreasing rain chances. Low 90s will persist for the week ahead, and overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.

