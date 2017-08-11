Friday's Weather: Warm & muggy this morning. Partly cloudy this - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: Warm & muggy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon with slight chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

The radar is dry and quiet this morning. Expect rain free conditions as you travel during your morning commute. A few cities are dealing with fog, but hazy conditions will clear out as the morning rolls on and the sun continues to heat up the East Texas landscape. There will be a few peaks of sunshine, but most of the day will be partly cloudy across the area. We wrap up the work week with afternoon rain chances. Not everyone will see rain, but those who will receive wet weather will have a nice cool down thanks to the rain cooled air. Highs are expected to make it into the low 90s. 

Saturday brings much of the same, with a slightly higher rain chance. The 7 day forecast looks like it is put on repeat, with the main difference being the decreasing rain chances. Low 90s will persist for the week ahead, and overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston speaks at United Way luncheon

    Former Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston speaks at United Way luncheon

    Friday, August 11 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-08-11 04:13:29 GMT
    Johnston speaks at a United Way luncheon.Johnston speaks at a United Way luncheon.

    Depending on the event, some big names normally agree to come to the Rose City. The "Moose" was in Tyler Thursday for the annual United Way kickoff luncheon. Former Cowboys fullback and three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston spoke at the organization's big fundraiser at The Cascades.

    More >>

    Depending on the event, some big names normally agree to come to the Rose City. The "Moose" was in Tyler Thursday for the annual United Way kickoff luncheon. Former Cowboys fullback and three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston spoke at the organization's big fundraiser at The Cascades.

    More >>

  • Red Zone Rundown: Dual threat QB Moseley ready to lead Van for third straight year

    Red Zone Rundown: Dual threat QB Moseley ready to lead Van for third straight year

    Friday, August 11 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-08-11 04:05:41 GMT
    Moseley is one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in East Texas.Moseley is one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in East Texas.

    Tonight we give two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. And lets go from one great quarterback to another. Van's Garrett Moseley has turned into one the best dual threat QB's in the region and is entering his third year as the starter.

    More >>

    Tonight we give two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. And lets go from one great quarterback to another. Van's Garrett Moseley has turned into one the best dual threat QB's in the region and is entering his third year as the starter.

    More >>

  • Red Zone Rundown: Aaron "Poppy" Brown can do a lot for Gilmer

    Red Zone Rundown: Aaron "Poppy" Brown can do a lot for Gilmer

    Thursday, August 10 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-08-11 03:58:47 GMT
    Brown returns for senior campaign.Brown returns for senior campaign.

    For the second straight night, a program that can make a serious argument for being the best in East Texas is being featured on the Red Zone rundown. Since 2003, Gilmer has won at least 10 games in every season, except for one. Over the past 14 years, the Buckeyes have claimed three state championships, and played in a total five state titles games.

    More >>

    For the second straight night, a program that can make a serious argument for being the best in East Texas is being featured on the Red Zone rundown. Since 2003, Gilmer has won at least 10 games in every season, except for one. Over the past 14 years, the Buckeyes have claimed three state championships, and played in a total five state titles games.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly