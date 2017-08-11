Friday's Weather: Warm & muggy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon with slight chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s

Depending on the event, some big names normally agree to come to the Rose City. The "Moose" was in Tyler Thursday for the annual United Way kickoff luncheon. Former Cowboys fullback and three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston spoke at the organization's big fundraiser at The Cascades.More >>
Tonight we give two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. And lets go from one great quarterback to another. Van's Garrett Moseley has turned into one the best dual threat QB's in the region and is entering his third year as the starter.More >>
For the second straight night, a program that can make a serious argument for being the best in East Texas is being featured on the Red Zone rundown. Since 2003, Gilmer has won at least 10 games in every season, except for one. Over the past 14 years, the Buckeyes have claimed three state championships, and played in a total five state titles games.More >>
Police in Kilgore say two separate wrecks are tied to 'K-2' or synthetic marijuana use.More >>
The tradition of 'pinning' for graduating nurses at an East Texas college was especially important for an army combat veteran today fulfilling a promise to himself. Kilgore College graduated 35 nurses from its program, among them a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, 31-year-old Alexander Barroga.More >>
