Former Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston speaks at United Way luncheon

Depending on the event, some big names normally agree to come to the Rose City. The "Moose" was in Tyler Thursday for the annual United Way kickoff luncheon.



Former Cowboys fullback and three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston spoke at the organization's big fundraiser at The Cascades. Johnston was

honored to be invited and knows first hand how much the United Way can help a community, since good friend Troy Aikman is heavily involved in Dallas.

Since 2013, Johnston has worked as a color commentator for FOX, so its only fitting to hear his opinion on his former team as it prepares for the upcoming campaign.



