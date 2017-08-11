Former Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston speaks at United Way luncheon

Tonight we give two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. And lets go from one great quarterback to another. Van's Garrett Moseley has turned into one the best dual threat QB's in the region and is entering his third year as the starter.More >>
Tonight we give two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. And lets go from one great quarterback to another. Van's Garrett Moseley has turned into one the best dual threat QB's in the region and is entering his third year as the starter.More >>
For the second straight night, a program that can make a serious argument for being the best in East Texas is being featured on the Red Zone rundown. Since 2003, Gilmer has won at least 10 games in every season, except for one. Over the past 14 years, the Buckeyes have claimed three state championships, and played in a total five state titles games.More >>
For the second straight night, a program that can make a serious argument for being the best in East Texas is being featured on the Red Zone rundown. Since 2003, Gilmer has won at least 10 games in every season, except for one. Over the past 14 years, the Buckeyes have claimed three state championships, and played in a total five state titles games.More >>
Depending on the event, some big names normally agree to come to the Rose City. The "Moose" was in Tyler Thursday for the annual United Way kickoff luncheon. Former Cowboys fullback and three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston spoke at the organization's big fundraiser at The Cascades.More >>
Depending on the event, some big names normally agree to come to the Rose City. The "Moose" was in Tyler Thursday for the annual United Way kickoff luncheon. Former Cowboys fullback and three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston spoke at the organization's big fundraiser at The Cascades.More >>
It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.More >>
It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.More >>