Red Zone Rundown: Dual threat QB Moseley ready to lead Van for third straight year

VAN, TX (KLTV) -

Tonight we give two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. And lets go from one great quarterback to another. Van's Garrett Moseley has turned into one the best dual threat QB's in the region and is entering his third year as the starter.

In 2016, Moseley led the Vandals to their most successful season since 1979 by racking up 12 wins and advancing to the state quarterfinals. The gunslinger might be hard pressed to match the over 4,400 total yards and 61 touchdowns he accounted for last year since Van lost a lot of pieces around him.

With a solid offensive line however which includes TCU commit Kris Dike paving the way, Moseley is confident the offense can be just as explosive.

