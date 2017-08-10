Red Zone Rundown: Aaron "Poppy" Brown can do a lot for Gilmer - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Red Zone Rundown: Aaron "Poppy" Brown can do a lot for Gilmer

Brown returns for senior campaign. Brown returns for senior campaign.
GILMER, TX (KLTV) -

For the second straight night, a program that can make a serious argument for being the best in East Texas is being featured on the Red Zone rundown. Since 2003, Gilmer has won at least 10 games in every season, except for one. Over the past 14 years, the Buckeyes have claimed three state championships,
and played in a total five state titles games.

Since winning it all in 2014, Gilmer has reached the state semifinals the past two seasons. Now third year head coach Matt Turner and company will look to get over the last speed bump in 2017.

It's a given, the Buckeyes are championship contenders once again and quarterback Aaron "Poppy" Brown is back after a record breaking junior campaign. Brown set or tied five single game and program records in 2016 while throwing for over 5,000 yards. Obviously, Brown holds the key to Gilmer's success.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Red Zone Rundown: Dual threat QB Moseley ready to lead Van for third straight year

    Red Zone Rundown: Dual threat QB Moseley ready to lead Van for third straight year

    Friday, August 11 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-08-11 04:05:41 GMT
    Moseley is one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in East Texas.Moseley is one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in East Texas.

    Tonight we give two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. And lets go from one great quarterback to another. Van's Garrett Moseley has turned into one the best dual threat QB's in the region and is entering his third year as the starter.

    More >>

    Tonight we give two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. And lets go from one great quarterback to another. Van's Garrett Moseley has turned into one the best dual threat QB's in the region and is entering his third year as the starter.

    More >>

  • Red Zone Rundown: Aaron "Poppy" Brown can do a lot for Gilmer

    Red Zone Rundown: Aaron "Poppy" Brown can do a lot for Gilmer

    Thursday, August 10 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-08-11 03:58:47 GMT
    Brown returns for senior campaign.Brown returns for senior campaign.

    For the second straight night, a program that can make a serious argument for being the best in East Texas is being featured on the Red Zone rundown. Since 2003, Gilmer has won at least 10 games in every season, except for one. Over the past 14 years, the Buckeyes have claimed three state championships, and played in a total five state titles games.

    More >>

    For the second straight night, a program that can make a serious argument for being the best in East Texas is being featured on the Red Zone rundown. Since 2003, Gilmer has won at least 10 games in every season, except for one. Over the past 14 years, the Buckeyes have claimed three state championships, and played in a total five state titles games.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly