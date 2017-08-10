Red Zone Rundown: Aaron "Poppy" Brown can do a lot for Gilmer

For the second straight night, a program that can make a serious argument for being the best in East Texas is being featured on the Red Zone rundown. Since 2003, Gilmer has won at least 10 games in every season, except for one. Over the past 14 years, the Buckeyes have claimed three state championships,

and played in a total five state titles games.



Since winning it all in 2014, Gilmer has reached the state semifinals the past two seasons. Now third year head coach Matt Turner and company will look to get over the last speed bump in 2017.

It's a given, the Buckeyes are championship contenders once again and quarterback Aaron "Poppy" Brown is back after a record breaking junior campaign. Brown set or tied five single game and program records in 2016 while throwing for over 5,000 yards. Obviously, Brown holds the key to Gilmer's success.



