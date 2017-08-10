Crimefighters strikes again

We have a new bust to tell you about in Crimefighters tonight. Watch at 10 and Taylor Hemness will tell you all about the success.
The clock is ticking down on the special legislative session taking place in the state capital. We have a new report at 10 on the rush to get what's left on the agenda done. Hunter Davis with the Raycom News Network joins us from Austin at 10.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is putting in work on your behalf. He's tracking the possibility of rain. He'll let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live when he explains your new forecast at 10.
Police in Kilgore say two separate wrecks are tied to 'K-2' or synthetic marijuana use.More >>
Police in Kilgore say two separate wrecks are tied to 'K-2' or synthetic marijuana use.More >>
The tradition of 'pinning' for graduating nurses at an East Texas college was especially important for an army combat veteran today fulfilling a promise to himself. Kilgore College graduated 35 nurses from its program, among them a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, 31-year-old Alexander Barroga.More >>
The tradition of 'pinning' for graduating nurses at an East Texas college was especially important for an army combat veteran today fulfilling a promise to himself. Kilgore College graduated 35 nurses from its program, among them a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, 31-year-old Alexander Barroga.More >>
In response to the loss of three Hallsville boys who were electrocuted while sailing on a catamaran during a Boy Scout trip last weekend, a group of businesses in their town is joining together to offer support to the boys' families.More >>
In response to the loss of three Hallsville boys who were electrocuted while sailing on a catamaran during a Boy Scout trip last weekend, a group of businesses in their town is joining together to offer support to the boys' families.More >>
Some educators think they help concentration, others think they are a classroom distraction, but either way, fidget spinners don't seem to be going anywhere.More >>
Some educators think they help concentration, others think they are a classroom distraction, but either way, fidget spinners don't seem to be going anywhere.More >>
Skimmers at gas pumps have been an issue across East Texas, and now Bluetooth skimmers are making stealing your card information even easier.More >>
Skimmers at gas pumps have been an issue across East Texas, and now Bluetooth skimmers are making stealing your card information even easier.More >>