Crimefighters strikes again

We have a new bust to tell you about in Crimefighters tonight. Watch at 10 and Taylor Hemness will tell you all about the success.

The clock is ticking down on the special legislative session taking place in the state capital. We have a new report at 10 on the rush to get what's left on the agenda done. Hunter Davis with the Raycom News Network joins us from Austin at 10.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is putting in work on your behalf. He's tracking the possibility of rain. He'll let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live when he explains your new forecast at 10.

