Restaurant Reports: 4 restaurants get serious violations

Four East Texas restaurants get the most serious violations in the latest round of inspections by health workers.

In Tyler,

Star Donut & Croissant at

1940 Troup Highway.

Trays of pigs on both rolling racks observed without any labels.



Used gloves observed sitting in display case after use.

Boxes of cups observed sitting on floor in the dining room. All food contact surfaces must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor

at all times.

Cardboard down on the floor behind the front counter.





Total demerits: 31



In Lindale,



The Catch at 2551 South Main.

Refrigeration issues on three coolers: Walk-in, Large Make Table, and Breading Make Table. Need to repair or replace refrigeration units.



Dish machine had no sanitizer detected.

Employee seen eating at prep station.

Establishment has added a bar area for dispensing alcoholic drinks. This bar is on permit application and will need to cease operation

until approved.



Total Demerits: 29



In Longview,



Denny's #8833 at 3126 South Eastman road.

Sliced tomatoes were held too warm.



Sliced tomatoes and eggs in a cooler were not date marked.

A cooler was out of temperature.



Prep knives and boards have food residue on them.



Wastewater was seen pooling in one area.



Total demerits: 28



In Tyler,



Kason's All Star Donuts at

12443 East Highway 64.

Hot hold items were out of temperature.



Cooked eggs (fried) and sausage stacked on top of raw shelled eggs inside of plastic tub.



Employees cooling rice inside of crock pot, rice bowl with what appeared to be chicken on prep table, purses stored on top of bag of

flour.

Facility overall needs deep cleaning of floors, walls, and ceiling.

Dining room tables had sticky residue on them, buildup around baseboards in kitchen area and along the walls.



Total Demerits: 15





