Police make two arrests in K-2 related wrecks

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Dawson, left, and Brown (Source: Gregg County Jail) Dawson, left, and Brown (Source: Gregg County Jail)
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

Police in Kilgore say two separate wrecks are tied to 'K-2' or synthetic marijuana use.

Early Wednesday, Kilgore police arrested 27-year-old Raymond Brown after an accident on Highway 42 near I-20. Brown was later arrested for DWI connected to 'K-2' use. 

Later that night, police arrested 19-year-old Shunterius Johnson after he had crashed his car off the road on Highland Drive. Johnson was also charged with DWI after admitting to smoking 'K-2'.

