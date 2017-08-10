Police make two arrests in K-2 related wrecks

Police in Kilgore say two separate wrecks are tied to 'K-2' or synthetic marijuana use.



Early Wednesday, Kilgore police arrested 27-year-old Raymond Brown after an accident on Highway 42 near I-20. Brown was later arrested for DWI connected to 'K-2' use.



Later that night, police arrested 19-year-old Shunterius Johnson after he had crashed his car off the road on Highland Drive. Johnson was also charged with DWI after admitting to smoking 'K-2'.



