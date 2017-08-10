Police make two arrests in K-2 related wrecks

Police in Kilgore say two separate wrecks are tied to 'K-2' or synthetic marijuana use.More >>
Police in Kilgore say two separate wrecks are tied to 'K-2' or synthetic marijuana use.More >>
The tradition of 'pinning' for graduating nurses at an East Texas college was especially important for an army combat veteran today fulfilling a promise to himself. Kilgore College graduated 35 nurses from its program, among them a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, 31-year-old Alexander Barroga.More >>
The tradition of 'pinning' for graduating nurses at an East Texas college was especially important for an army combat veteran today fulfilling a promise to himself. Kilgore College graduated 35 nurses from its program, among them a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, 31-year-old Alexander Barroga.More >>
In response to the loss of three Hallsville boys who were electrocuted while sailing on a catamaran during a Boy Scout trip last weekend, a group of businesses in their town is joining together to offer support to the boys' families.More >>
In response to the loss of three Hallsville boys who were electrocuted while sailing on a catamaran during a Boy Scout trip last weekend, a group of businesses in their town is joining together to offer support to the boys' families.More >>
Some educators think they help concentration, others think they are a classroom distraction, but either way, fidget spinners don't seem to be going anywhere.More >>
Some educators think they help concentration, others think they are a classroom distraction, but either way, fidget spinners don't seem to be going anywhere.More >>
Skimmers at gas pumps have been an issue across East Texas, and now Bluetooth skimmers are making stealing your card information even easier.More >>
Skimmers at gas pumps have been an issue across East Texas, and now Bluetooth skimmers are making stealing your card information even easier.More >>