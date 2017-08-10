Lindale Police searching for hit and run suspect

Lindale Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit and run wreck.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Highway 69 and CR 4118, just outside the city limits of Lindale, on August 4, around 5 pm.

Jeffrey Thames, 18, of Lindale tells KLTV he was turning onto Highway 69 from CR4118 and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Thames says the driver of the other vehicle never stopped and kept driving down Highway 69.

Witnesses at the scene stopped and got out of their vehicles to assist Thames.

Thames was not seriously injured. He tells KLTV his knee struck the dashboard in the impact of the crash and he is now using crutches to get around.

Thames' car suffered extensive damage.

The suspect vehicle is unknown but is believed to most likely have similar damage. Thames tells KLTV he believes the description of the other vehicle is a brown pickup.

If you know any information in regards to the crash you are urged to contact police immediately.

