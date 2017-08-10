Kilgore drug trafficker sentenced after SWAT raid discovers drugs, guns

A Kilgore man has been sentenced to just over 13 years in prison.

Brian Calhoun Stansbury, 41, was handed his prison sentence Wednesady.

Stansbury received an 8 year and 3 months prison sentence for Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He received a 5 year sentence for carrying and possessing a firearm for use of a drug trafficking crime.

In October of 2016, Rusk County investigators received a tip that a drug manufacturing operation was underway at a property off of Farm-to-Market Road 2276, just East of Kilgore.

A narcotics search warrant was issued and SWAT team members made entry, netting a large amount of methamphetamine from the residence.

A six-week investigation led up to this action, and what investigators found was disturbing, even to them.

"We found several weapons that had suppressors on them, and tactical body armor, so it is very concerning to us why he had that. The suspect is a

felon, so it is prohibited for him to have that, which is why SWAT was utilized" said Kilgore Police Chief, Todd Hunter, at the time of the arrest.

Stansbury forfeited $5,000 in cash to authorities as well as several guns including:

Ruger, model M77, Mark II .243 caliber rifle

Ruger, model 10/22, .22 caliber rifle

18 rounds of CCI .22 caliber ammunition

50 rounds of CCI .22 caliber ammunition

211 rounds of Remington .223 caliber ammunition

1 round of LC (Lake City) .308 caliber ammunition

2 rounds of Federal .243 caliber ammunition

10 rounds of PPU 9mm ammunition

3 rounds of Remington .38 caliber ammunition

