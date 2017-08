Wanted man arrested by Smith County Sheriff's Office

Christopher M. Ramirez was arrested Thursday after being on the Smith County's Wanted List.

He was wanted by the Smith County's Sheriff's Office for Assault Bodily Injury to a family member.

His arrest came after someone saw him on the Most Wanted website.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine will also be added to Ramirez's list of charges.

