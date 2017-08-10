TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-vehicle wreck slows traffic on I-20 west, near Tyler

A multiple-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 West, near the Highway 110 exit, is delaying traffic.More >>
A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night in a two vehicle crash.More >>
It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.More >>
In East Texas, high school football is king. There's no denying that. And its also fair to say Carthage is one of the best, if not the best program in the region. Every season comes with high expectations and coming off a Class 4A Division I state title in 2016 only adds fuel to the fire.More >>
