TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-vehicle wreck slows traffic on I-20 west - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-vehicle wreck slows traffic on I-20 west, near Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A multiple-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 West, near the Highway 110 exit, is delaying traffic.

About noon Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

DPS says the crash is near Mile Marker 548, west of Tyler.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly