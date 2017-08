All westbound lanes reopened after fatal I-20 west wreck near Tyler

All of the westbound lanes of I-20 have reopened, after a fatal multiple-vehicle wreck on the Interstate, near the Highway 110 exit, that had shut both lanes down.

About noon Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash.

According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-20 when it struck the back of a 2010 Dodge passenger van that had slowed down for traffic.

Authorities say the driver of the passenger van died on scene. The identity of the victim is unknown, and next of kin have not be notified.

