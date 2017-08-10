Gun Barrel City teen killed in two vehicle crash

A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night in a two vehicle crash.

A preliminary crash investigation by DPS revealed that James Jones, of Gun Barrel City, was traveling east on VZCR-2801. Jones failed to stop at a stop sign at VZCR-2802.

He drove into the path of a vehicle driven by Frances Brasher, 52, of Mabank.

The impact caused Jones' vehicle to roll. He and three passengers were ejected. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Dallas County Medical Examiner's office.

Caitlin McElhany, 16, of Kemp was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Destinie Whitman, 14, was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

Both are in stable condition.

Brasher was transported to ETMC-Gun Barrel City along with her passenger, Theda Lawson,53, of Mabank.

Both are in stable condition.

