Thursday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! A few showers this morning and some patchy dense fog to start the day. A little more sunshine today with partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. The chance for a few isolated showers sticks around through this evening with temperatures reaching the lower 90s this afternoon. Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s by tomorrow morning. Friday looks partly cloudy, warm and humid with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s. A continued chance for a few showers, especially Friday morning. The weekend looks very warm and very humid. Chances for a few showers are still in the forecast with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Both Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. The unsettled weather pattern continues into early next week, but many places will begin to dry out some as the rain chances begin to decrease to just slight chances by midweek.