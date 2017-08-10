Thursday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the lower 90s

It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.More >>
It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.More >>
In East Texas, high school football is king. There's no denying that. And its also fair to say Carthage is one of the best, if not the best program in the region. Every season comes with high expectations and coming off a Class 4A Division I state title in 2016 only adds fuel to the fire.More >>
In East Texas, high school football is king. There's no denying that. And its also fair to say Carthage is one of the best, if not the best program in the region. Every season comes with high expectations and coming off a Class 4A Division I state title in 2016 only adds fuel to the fire.More >>
Lonnie Petty, Assistant Public Works Director for the city of Arp, was the first to notice something wrong with the city’s drinking water.More >>
Lonnie Petty, Assistant Public Works Director for the city of Arp, was the first to notice something wrong with the city’s drinking water.More >>
An East Texas teenager is helping put her town on the map.More >>
An East Texas teenager is helping put her town on the map.More >>
Kilgore College Police say the suspects in the Kilgore College-area car burglaries have been apprehended by Kilgore Police.More >>
Kilgore College Police say the suspects in the Kilgore College-area car burglaries have been apprehended by Kilgore Police.More >>