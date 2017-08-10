Red Zone Rundown: Carthage reloaded and ready to defend state title

In East Texas, high school football is king. There's no denying that. And its also fair to say Carthage is one of the best, if not the best program in the region. Every season comes with high expectations and coming off a Class 4A Division I state title in 2016 only adds fuel to the fire.More >>
It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.More >>
As for the Texans, they will play their preseason opener Wednesday night at Carolina. Defensive end J.J. Watt will suit up and play after missing all of 2016. Tom savage is getting the start at quarterback, but rookie Deshaun Watson will likely see a lot of time as well. Don't forget this, two East Texans play for the Panthers.More >>
