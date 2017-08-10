Red Zone Rundown: Carthage reloaded and ready to defend state ti - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Red Zone Rundown: Carthage reloaded and ready to defend state title

CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) -

In East Texas, high school football is king. There's no denying that. And its also fair to say Carthage is one of the best, if not the best program
in the region.

Every season comes with high expectations and coming off a Class 4A Division I state title in 2016 only adds fuel to the fire. In Wednesday night's Red Zone Rundown, we take a look at the Bulldogs who are reloaded and ready to make a run at championship number six.

With a ring for every finger, head coach Scott Surratt knows its time to stop celebrating last year's success and start building another championship contender. He's got a great building block in running back Keaontay Ingram. The Texas commit rushed for over 2,200 yards last season as a junior and found the endzone 32 times.

With Ingram, a bulk of the offensive line, three returning receivers, and all the linebackers back, Carthage has a legit shot to go back to back.

