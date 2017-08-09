Lufkin All Stars make history and advance to Little League World Series

It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio.



As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.



As he has all tournament, Hunter Ditsworth came through both on the mound and at the plate. Ditsworth had a solo home run in the first inning and eight strikeouts on the mound. Texas West tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Lufkin responded in the next frame thanks to a solo shot Clayton Wigley.



That proved to be the game winner. For the first time ever, a team from East Texas is headed to the Little League World Series.



