Lufkin All Stars make history and advance to Little League World Series

It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.More >>
It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.More >>
"It feels good man, we've been putting in the work since summertime. I'm just ready to put the pads on a play football," said Adrian Berry, Bulldog linebacker. Competing in the "District of Doom" for the second consecutive year, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs are looking to make 2017 their comeback season.More >>
"It feels good man, we've been putting in the work since summertime. I'm just ready to put the pads on a play football," said Adrian Berry, Bulldog linebacker. Competing in the "District of Doom" for the second consecutive year, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs are looking to make 2017 their comeback season.More >>
As for the Texans, they will play their preseason opener Wednesday night at Carolina. Defensive end J.J. Watt will suit up and play after missing all of 2016. Tom savage is getting the start at quarterback, but rookie Deshaun Watson will likely see a lot of time as well. Don't forget this, two East Texans play for the Panthers.More >>
As for the Texans, they will play their preseason opener Wednesday night at Carolina. Defensive end J.J. Watt will suit up and play after missing all of 2016. Tom savage is getting the start at quarterback, but rookie Deshaun Watson will likely see a lot of time as well. Don't forget this, two East Texans play for the Panthers.More >>