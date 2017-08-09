Kilgore police arrest 2 suspects in Kilgore College-area car burglaries

Kilgore College Police say the suspects in the Kilgore College-area car burglaries have been apprehended by Kilgore Police.



Police said that on Wednesday, multiple vehicles were broken into on or near campus. KCPD worked with Kilgore Police Department to locate the suspect in the burglaries. They announced Wednesday night that two suspects had been arrested, and items from six burglaries were recovered. Their identities have not yet been released.









The vehicle associated with this man is an older model tan or gold Chevrolet or GMC SUV, possibly an S-10 Jimmy or Blazer with four doors. It has a paper tag on the rear, and no tag on the front of the vehicle. The temporary tag was believed to read 59F5494.



