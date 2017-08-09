Kilgore College police seeking suspect who burglarized multiple vehicles

Kilgore College Police are looking for a man they say burglarized several vehicles on campus.



Police say that on Wednesday, the vehicles were broken into on or near campus. KCPD is working with Kilgore Police Department to locate the suspect in the burglaries.



They describe the person as a male with close-cropped hair and a very dark complexion. They say he is 6'1" tall, and has a slim build. He was wearing a sleeveless t-shirt, jeans and possibly dark brown work gloves.



The vehicle associated with this man is an older model tan or gold Chevrolet or GMC SUV, possibly an S-10 Jimmy or Blazer with four doors. It has a paper tag on the rear, and no tag on the front of the vehicle. The temporary tag was believed to read 59F5494.



Kilgore College Police say that if you see this person looking into or breaking into vehicles, do not approach him, but dial 911 immediately.



