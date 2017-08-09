Fundraiser set up for ETX victim of possible homicide in Florida

A fundraiser has been set up in memory an East Texas woman found killed in Key West, Florida.

According to Key West detectives in the case, Candice Cooper, 38, of Gilmer was pulled from the water on Smather’s Beach, on Friday August 4th, by her companion Billy Baker.

Authorities say Baker reported that he was swimming a distance away from her when he spotted her floating and unresponsive in the water.

Baker performed CPR on Cooper after calling 911. Cooper was pronounced dead at a hospital after.

An investigation is currently ongoing as preliminary findings indicate her death might be a homicide.

Florida police investigating death of ETX woman, possible homicide

