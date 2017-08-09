Card skimmers discovered in Van, police say check billing statements

Van Police encourage citizens to check bank statements if they've visited the Grab N Go #6 in Van recently.

Two card skimmers were located at the convenience store, known as Scottie's, today.

Both were removed from the machines by officials.

The Van Zandt County Constables Precinct 4 Facebook Page added that to their knowledge it was the first skimmer found in Van Zandt County.

They also said that with all the skimmers appearing in the Tyler area, "It was only a matter of time before they moved out here."

If you find something abnormal at a gas pump, alert the attendant and local law enforcement immediately.

