ETX teen selected to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

An East Texas teenager is helping put her town on the map.



17-year-old Shelby Bettis was recently selected to perform as a color guard at the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

30 color guards are selected from across the country, and Shelby was the only one selected from Texas.

“I cried. I balled my eyes out because I was so happy,” Shelby said.



Shelby says every year her family comes together to watch the parade, and performing in it has always been a childhood dream. So, so after last thanksgiving, Shelby’s mom researched the audition process.



“I was watching KLTV news and they did a story on a kid from Gilmer that had been selected for the Macy’s marching band to play the trombone. So, her Aunt and I started going on the internet and found out that they had color guard,” said Kiki Bettis.



After submitting her tape, Shelby recently got a letter with the good news.



Her band director, Michael Barron says the color guards play an important role at Quitman high school, providing visual expression to the auditory sound of the band. “She’s going to represent not only Quitman, but the state of Texas very well,” Barron said.



Shelby is now working to fundraise over $5,000, the cost of the trip to New York to participate. She is about $1,500 from her goal.



If you’d like to donate, please visit the Citizen’s National Bank in Quitman, or contact Shelby at: shelbybettis36@gmail.com



