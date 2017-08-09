East Texas merchants hosting 'Hallsville Loves' event in memory - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas merchants hosting 'Hallsville Loves' event in memory of 3 Boy Scouts

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
HALLSVILLE, TX (KLTV) -

In response to the loss of three Hallsville boys who were electrocuted while sailing on a catamaran during a Boy Scout trip last weekend, a group of businesses in their town is joining together to offer support to the boys' families.

Shivers Natural Snow, a shaved ice business, proposed the idea. They said the unimaginable tragedy of the loss of the three boys, who they say dedicated much of their time, energy and passion to serve the Hallsville community, left them wondering how they could give back. They reached out to other businesses with the idea of having a day for merchants all over town to host a "Hallsville Loves" day. 

On Saturday, the community of Hallsville will "shower the Brannon, Faucheux and Larry families with emotional and financial support." They say many Hallsville businesses will be donating a portion of Saturday's sales to a fund at Guaranty Bank and Trust in the names of Will, Heath and Thomas.

They have asked the community to wear purple on Saturday to show that "Hallsville Loves Will, Heath and Thomas."

The following businesses are set to participate, and they note that others may join by the time the event takes place:

Hallsville Sonic
Bush's Chicken (Hallsville)
Main Street Coffee House
Chugg's Tea and Water Company
Beard Joy Beard Oil
Community Life Church Garage Sale
Hallsville Neighbors Magazine
Bush's Chicken (Van)
Bush's Chicken (Mineola)
Bush's Chicken (Bullard)
Bush's Chicken (Chandler)
Whataburger
Chill'Um Grill and More
Lollipops and Lace Photography
Little Scholars Preschool
Sign Gypsies-Piney Woods Longview, Marshall
El Sombrero
Shivers Natural Snow

Business owners who would like to participate in the event are asked to contact Gabby Andreottola or Rachael Reeves

