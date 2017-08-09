City of Tyler proposing increase in property tax rates

The City of Tyler is proposing a 1-cent property tax rate increase in their proposed budget.

The numbers were presented to the city council on Wednesday morning.

Opportunities for the public to provide input on the proposed budget are available at city council meetings. Those are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave.

Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for Sept 13.

