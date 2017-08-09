Longview man sentenced for drug trafficking in ETX

A Longview man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in East Texas.

Desmond Denard Brown, 31, pleaded guilty on March 23 to possessing with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine.

According to United States Attorney Brit Featherson of the Eastern District of Texas, Brown was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

According to information presented in court, on June 13, 2016, Brown distributed approximately 28 grams of crack cocaine in Gregg County, Texas.

Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 18, 2017.

