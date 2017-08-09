Skinners Corner Store, longtime community business, posts notice - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Skinners Corner Store, longtime community business, posts notice of closure

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
LAKEPORT, TX (KLTV) -

Skinners Corner Store in Lakeport has announced they are closing their doors.

A sign posted on the front of the business reads:

My family has been in the grocery business for 3 generations, and I have been in it since I was 13 yeras old. After careful thought and a lot of prayer, I have decided to retire from the grocery industry. Our doors will close August 31, 2017. 

My family and Skinner's Corner Store- Lakeport is thankful for the opportunity to have served the community for the last 14 years. A special thanks to all of our loyal customers and employees who have supported us over the years.

We will sure miss each and every one of you,

Stephen Skinner

Thank you for the past 14 years.

According to Skinners Corner Store's website,  the first generation of Skinners started the grocery business in the 1940's. 

Stephen Skinner is the third generation of Skinners in the grocery business in the Longview area. The current Skinner’s Corner Store opened on April 16, 2003. 

KLTV has reached out to Skinner for comment.

The store will close its doors on August 31.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly