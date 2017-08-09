Skinners Corner Store, longtime community business, posts notice of closure

Skinners Corner Store in Lakeport has announced they are closing their doors.

A sign posted on the front of the business reads:

My family has been in the grocery business for 3 generations, and I have been in it since I was 13 yeras old. After careful thought and a lot of prayer, I have decided to retire from the grocery industry. Our doors will close August 31, 2017.

My family and Skinner's Corner Store- Lakeport is thankful for the opportunity to have served the community for the last 14 years. A special thanks to all of our loyal customers and employees who have supported us over the years.

We will sure miss each and every one of you,

Stephen Skinner

Thank you for the past 14 years.