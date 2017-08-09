ETX man arrested for fleeing from police, possessing stolen gun, pot found in car

A Tyler man is arrested on multiple charges after attempting to run from police.

Byron Leanthony Taylor, 23, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday in Tyler during a traffic stop.

According to Tyler Police, during the traffic stop, Taylor abandoned his vehicle and took off running from police on foot. Officers chased him and placed him under arrest for evading arrest.

A holster was spotted on Taylor during the arrest. He confessed to having a gun and showed officers where the weapon was hidden. The gun came up stolen out of Smith County.

Marijuana was also found inside the vehicle.

Taylor was also charged with theft of a firearm, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession along with the evading arrest charge.

A warrant for an accident involving injury charge that was also out on Taylor from a previous case in Smith County.

Taylor is currently in the Smith County Jail. Bond has not been set.

