Officials called off response after plane found in woods determined to be old

Smith County crews have been called off after a report of a downed plane in the woods near Flint was determined not to be from a new crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety crews received a report about 10:25 a.m. but later determined when they arrived that the plane had been in the location for an extended period of time.

Crews were initially called to the scene when a passerby reported spotting the wreckage. The plane was found between FM 346 and FM 2493 near Flint.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.