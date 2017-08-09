Officials called off response after plane found in woods determined to be old

Skinners Corner Store in Lakeport has announced they are closing their doors.More >>
A Tyler man is arrested on multiple charges after attempting to run from police.More >>
Smith County crews have been called off after a report of a downed plane in the woods near Flint was determined not to be from a new crash.More >>
A gas leak has been reported in Overton this morning, behind Texas Bank and Trust.More >>
The City of Tyler is proposing a 1-cent property tax rate increase in their proposed budget presented to the city council on Wednesday morning.More >>
