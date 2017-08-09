Gas leak reported behind bank in Overton

A gas leak has been reported in Overton this morning, behind Texas Bank and Trust.

City Manager Charles Cunningham says crews were working on trying to replace a water line in the back alley of the bank and hit a gas line.

Centerpoint is working to fix the leak.

Cunningham says it is expected to be fixed before this afternoon.

People inside the bank were asked to go outside as a precaution.

Nobody is injured.

