Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with another chance for scattered showers, especially during the afternoon. Highs in mid to upper 80s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! More clouds today and another chance for a few scattered showers, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will still be below average in the mid to upper 80s. Chances for rain look a little less, but will stay in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Expect a little bit more sunshine for the end of the work week, so temperatures will begin to warm back into the lower to mid 90s. This weekend looks partly cloudy with chances for afternoon showers and thundershowers. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be just below average in the lower to mid 90s. The unsettled weather pattern stick around which means much of the same to start next week. Slight chances for showers each afternoon with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s.

